Tuesday, May 9
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Louisville
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — BYU at Utah
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships: Second Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Fayetteville, Ark.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Premier Lacrosse League Draft: From Bristol, Conn.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Boston at Atlanta
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 5
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal, Leg 1
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Championship: CF Montréal at Toronto FC, Quarterfinal
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
