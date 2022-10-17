(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, October 18
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

ACCN — Hofstra at Virginia

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Nashville

SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Valencia at Sevilla

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — FA Cup: Blyth AFC at Wrexham AFC, Fourth Round - Qualifying

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. Mexico, Group C, Fatorda, India

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Japan, Group D, Fatorda, India

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds ---

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you