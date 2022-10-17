|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, October 18
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Hofstra at Virginia
|8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 5
|8 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 1
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Boston
|10 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at Nashville
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga: Valencia at Sevilla
|2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — FA Cup: Blyth AFC at Wrexham AFC, Fourth Round - Qualifying
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. Mexico, Group C, Fatorda, India
|10:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Japan, Group D, Fatorda, India
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds ---
