(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 6
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

TBS — Minnesota at NY Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Washington

TENNIS
12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 4

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 4 ---

For more TV viewing options, go to fubo TV.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you