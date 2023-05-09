(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, May 10
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Dominican Republic, Group C, Nassau, Bahamas
1:20 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Panama, Group C, Nassau, Bahamas
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: Guadeloupe vs. Turks and Caicos Islands, Group A, Nassau, Bahamas
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships: Final Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. LSU, First Round, Fayetteville, Ark.
12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Ohio St., First Round, Urbana, Ill.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Virginia, First Round, South Bend, Ind.
2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M, First Round, Fayetteville, Ark.
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Penn St., First Round, Urbana, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame, First Round, South Bend, Ind.
5 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, First Round, Fayetteville, Ark.
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Maryland, First Round, Urbana, Ill.
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Urbana, Ill.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Florida, First Round, Fayetteville, Ark.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Arizona, Play-In Game, Tucson, Ari.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Chaminade (N.Y.) vs St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Detroit at Cleveland (1 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Atlanta OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 5
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 4
10 p.m.
m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at AC Milan, Semifinal, Leg 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Orlando at Washington, Group A
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
