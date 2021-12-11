|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, December 12
|AHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
NHLN — Hartford at Lehigh Valley
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|BIATHLON
|5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Sprint, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
|CFL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Merrimack at Indiana
ESPN2 — No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina, Rock Hill, S.C.
FS1 — Colgate at St. John's
|2 p.m.
BTN — Purdue vs. NC State, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Dayton
|3 p.m.
ABC — Villanova at Baylor
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kent St. at West Virginia
ESPNU — NJIT at Northwestern
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — Florida vs. Maryland, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at Southern Cal
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Monmouth at Pittsburgh
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville
SECN — Florida St. at Florida
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina
PAC-12N — Boise St. at Washington St.
SECN — New Orleans at Auburn
|5 p.m.
SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas
|7 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Clemson vs. Washington, Championship, Cary, N.C.
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
|2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
NBATV — Cleveland at Wisconsin
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City, New Orleans at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Washington, Atlanta at Carolina, Seattle at Houston
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Denver, NY Giants at LA Chargers
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cincinnati, Buffalo at Tampa Bay
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
|ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
FS2 — All Star Game: From Carolina, Puerto Rico
|RUGBY
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Sale at Ospreys (Taped)
|SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
|1 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)
|4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Burnley
|11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo
|2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Cagliari at Inter Milan
|SPEED SKATING
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: World Cup (Taped)
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals ---