(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, December 12
AHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

NHLN — Hartford at Lehigh Valley

AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

BIATHLON
5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)

8 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Sprint, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Merrimack at Indiana

ESPN2 — No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina, Rock Hill, S.C.

FS1 — Colgate at St. John's

2 p.m.

BTN — Purdue vs. NC State, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Dayton

3 p.m.

ABC — Villanova at Baylor

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent St. at West Virginia

ESPNU — NJIT at Northwestern

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Florida vs. Maryland, Brooklyn, N.Y.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at Southern Cal

7 p.m.

ACCN — Monmouth at Pittsburgh

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville

SECN — Florida St. at Florida

3 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina

PAC-12N — Boise St. at Washington St.

SECN — New Orleans at Auburn

5 p.m.

SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Clemson vs. Washington, Championship, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Wisconsin

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City, New Orleans at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Washington, Atlanta at Carolina, Seattle at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Denver, NY Giants at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cincinnati, Buffalo at Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS2 — All Star Game: From Carolina, Puerto Rico

RUGBY
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Sale at Ospreys (Taped)

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
1 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Burnley

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Cagliari at Inter Milan

SPEED SKATING
9 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: World Cup (Taped)

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals ---

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

