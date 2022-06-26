(All times Eastern)
Monday, June 27
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Finals: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — College World Series Finals: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 3 (UmpCast) (If Necessary)

COLLEGE SPORTS (WOMEN'S)
9 p.m.

CBSSN — 2022 Women's Collegiate Sports Awards Show

ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Hamilton vs. Shawinigan, Semifinal, Saint John, New Brunswick

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Oakland at NY Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Angels (9:40 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Seattle

TENNIS
6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL
10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Los Angeles ---

