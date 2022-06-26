|(All times Eastern)
|Monday, June 27
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Finals: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — College World Series Finals: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 3 (UmpCast) (If Necessary)
|COLLEGE SPORTS (WOMEN'S)
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — 2022 Women's Collegiate Sports Awards Show
|ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Hamilton vs. Shawinigan, Semifinal, Saint John, New Brunswick
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Oakland at NY Yankees
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Angels (9:40 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Seattle
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
|11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
|6 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Los Angeles ---
