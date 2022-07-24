(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 25
GOLF
4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR San Diego at Detroit

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Seattle

RODEO
10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: Day 1, Cheyenne, Wyo.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Gamba Osaka, Suita, Japan

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7:50 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup: Colombia vs. Argentina, Semifinal, Bucaramanga, Colombia

TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse Regional: The Nerd Team vs. Blue Collar U, Round of 16, Syracuse, N.Y.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Wichita Regional: Bleed Green vs. Aftershocks, Round of 16, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Women's exhibition: Coco Gauff-Sofia Kenin

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds ---

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you