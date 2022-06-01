|Adv04
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, June 11
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
|9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
|10 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
|BOXING
|11 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Boxers Edgar Berlanga vs. Xander Zayas (Super-Middleweights)
|CFL FOOTBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 4 (Women's), Eugene, Ore.
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden
|11 a.m.
GOLF — USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
|8 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
|10 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|5 p.m.
NBC — The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: TBA
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 275 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Kallang, Singapore
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Cleveland
|7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
|NHL HOCKEY
|8:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6 (If Necessary)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group B, Dublin
|3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC
|USFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
NBC — TBA, Birmingham, Ala.
|6 p.m.
USA — TBA, Birmingham, Ala. ---
|Sunday, June 12
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
|1 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis.
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
|1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
|8 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at LA Angels
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland
|12 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway
|3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: New England at Sporting Kansas City
|TRACK AND FIELD
|4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The BYC Grand Prix, New York
|USFL FOOTBALL
|4 p.m.
FOX — TBA, Birmingham, Ala.
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — TBA, Birmingham, Ala. ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.