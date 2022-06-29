|Adv02
|(All times Eastern)
|Monday, July 4
|COMPETITIVE EATING
|12 p.m.
ESPNEWS — 2022 Nathan<s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: San Diego at Colorado Springs
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
|8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Los Angeles ---
|Tuesday, July 5
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 4, 107 miles, Dunkirk to Calais, France
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
TBS — TBA
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Memphis vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City at Utah
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London ---
|Wednesday, July 6
|BOWLING
|8 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Anthony Division Finals, Portland, Maine
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, 96 miles, Lille to Arenberg, France
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Philadelphia at Utah
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Austria, Group A, Manchester, England
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London ---
|Thursday, July 7
|BOWLING
|8 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Carter Division Finals, Portland, Maine
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 140 miles, Binche (Belgium) to Longwy, France
|GOLF
|8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.
|LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Baltimore
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Baltimore
|NBA BASKETBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Houston vs. Orlando, Las Vegas
|12 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Summer League: Portland vs. Detroit, Las Vegas
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — 2022 NHL Draft: Round 1, Montreal, Quebec
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Southampton, England
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London
|1 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, London ---
|Friday, July 8
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — Fremantle at St. Kilda
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
|5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dawn 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
|6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 109 miles, Tomblaine to La Planche des Belles Filles, France
|GOLF
|8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Indiana, Las Vegas
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Golden State vs. New York, Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Phoenix vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union
|10 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC
FS1 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Denmark, Group B, London
|7:50 p.m.
FS1 — The America Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. Paraguay, Group A, Cali, Colombia
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London ---
|Saturday, July 9
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
FS1 — Fremantle at St. Kilda
|AUTO RACING
|6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|10:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
|5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
|8 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tennessee
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — WBC Championship: Erislandy Lara vs. Brian Castaño (Super-Welterweights), Brooklyn, N.Y.
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 114 miles, Dole to Lausanne, Switzerland
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|12 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.
|LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Baltimore
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — World Championship: TBD, Championship, Baltimore
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
|7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev (Lightweights), Las Vegas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Orlando vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Washington, Las Vegas
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Portland, Las Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Portland at Seattle
|7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Charlotte FC
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Sweden, Group C, Sheffield, England
|TENNIS
|9 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London
|3 p.m.
ABC — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Skills Competition: From Chicago ---
|Sunday, July 10
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
CBS — Week 3
|BOWLING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup Finals, Portland, Maine
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Aigle (Switzerland) to Châtel, France
|FOOTBALL ALLIANCE (WOMEN'S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — PRO National Championship: TBD, Canton, Ohio
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|12 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
ESPN2 — NY Yankees at Boston (Kay-Rod Cast)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Indiana vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Chicago vs. New York, Las Vegas
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Denver vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Belgium vs. Iceland, Group D, Sheffield, England
|TENNIS
|9 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London
|12 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London
|3 p.m.
ABC — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ABC — WNBA All-Star Game: From Chicago ---
