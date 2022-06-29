Adv02
(All times Eastern)
Monday, July 4
COMPETITIVE EATING
12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — 2022 Nathan<s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: San Diego at Colorado Springs

TENNIS
6 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Los Angeles ---

Tuesday, July 5
CYCLING
8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 4, 107 miles, Dunkirk to Calais, France

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

TBS — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Memphis vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City at Utah

TENNIS
8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London ---

Wednesday, July 6
BOWLING
8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Anthony Division Finals, Portland, Maine

CYCLING
8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, 96 miles, Lille to Arenberg, France

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Philadelphia at Utah

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Austria, Group A, Manchester, England

TENNIS
8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London ---

Thursday, July 7
BOWLING
8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Carter Division Finals, Portland, Maine

CYCLING
8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 140 miles, Binche (Belgium) to Longwy, France

GOLF
8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Baltimore

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Baltimore

NBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Houston vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

12 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — Summer League: Portland vs. Detroit, Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 NHL Draft: Round 1, Montreal, Quebec

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Southampton, England

TENNIS
8 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, London ---

Friday, July 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — Fremantle at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dawn 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

CYCLING
8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 109 miles, Tomblaine to La Planche des Belles Filles, France

GOLF
8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Indiana, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Golden State vs. New York, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Phoenix vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union

10 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC

FS1 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Denmark, Group B, London

7:50 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. Paraguay, Group A, Cali, Colombia

TENNIS
8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London ---

Saturday, July 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.

FS1 — Fremantle at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

10:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tennessee

BOXING
9 p.m.

SHO — WBC Championship: Erislandy Lara vs. Brian Castaño (Super-Welterweights), Brooklyn, N.Y.

CYCLING
8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 114 miles, Dole to Lausanne, Switzerland

GOLF
10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

12 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.

ESPNU — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Baltimore

12 p.m.

ESPNU — World Championship: TBD, Championship, Baltimore

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev (Lightweights), Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Orlando vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Washington, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Portland, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Seattle

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Charlotte FC

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Sweden, Group C, Sheffield, England

TENNIS
9 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

3 p.m.

ABC — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Skills Competition: From Chicago ---

Sunday, July 10
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

CBS — Week 3

BOWLING
1 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup Finals, Portland, Maine

CYCLING
8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Aigle (Switzerland) to Châtel, France

FOOTBALL ALLIANCE (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — PRO National Championship: TBD, Canton, Ohio

GOLF
10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

12 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

ESPN2 — NY Yankees at Boston (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Indiana vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Chicago vs. New York, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Denver vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Belgium vs. Iceland, Group D, Sheffield, England

TENNIS
9 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London

12 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ABC — WNBA All-Star Game: From Chicago ---

