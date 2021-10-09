(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, October 10
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped)

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU

1 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at South Carolina

3 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

SECN — Florida at LSU

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Kansas

CYCLING
12 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles, France (Taped)

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.

MARATHON
8 a.m.

NBCSN — The Chicago Marathon: From Chicago

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3

8 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.

NFLN — NY Jets vs. Atlanta, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Washington, Tennessee at Jacksonville, New England at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Cincinnati, Detroit at Minnesota, Denver at Pittsburgh, Philadelphia at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Las Vegas, Cleveland at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Dallas, San Francisco at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at Kansas City

RODEO
8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Championship Round, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)

RUGBY
10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Northampton at Wasps (Taped)

SAILING
10 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Day 2, Andalucía - Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:50 a.m.

ESPNU — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match, Turin, Italy

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Final, Turin, Italy

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Leicester City at Chelsea (Taped)

TENNIS
1 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 1 ---

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you