|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, September 17
|AUTO RACING
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
|CFL FOOTBALL
|9:45 p.m.
ESPNEW — Toronto at Saskatchewan
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — UCF at Louisville
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Illinois
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Maryland
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|8 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU
|FUTSAL
|10:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs. U.S., Group F, Vilinius, Lithuania
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
|3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
|9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.)
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Hamilton (Ariz.)
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
FS2 — LUX Fight League: 16 Challenge, Mexico City
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati OR Philadelphia at NY Mets
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (Games Joined in Progress)
|RUGBY
|5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Manly Warringah vs. Sydney, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia
|5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United
|7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Inter Miami
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Indiana
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago
|10 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle ---