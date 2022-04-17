|(All times Eastern)
|Monday, April 18
|AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
|8 a.m.
NBATV — Zamalek vs. Petro de Luanda
|1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Espoir Fukash
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at Creighton
|8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Gonzaga at Oregon St.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|7 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
|GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas
|MARATHON
|8:30 a.m.
USA — The Boston Marathon: From Boston
|MLB BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Boston
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 2
|8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 2
|10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 2
|NHL HOCKEY
|9 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at Colorado
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds ---
