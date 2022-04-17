(All times Eastern)
Monday, April 18
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
8 a.m.

NBATV — Zamalek vs. Petro de Luanda

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Espoir Fukash

COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Creighton

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Gonzaga at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas

MARATHON
8:30 a.m.

USA — The Boston Marathon: From Boston

MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 2

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 2

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Colorado

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds ---

