(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, December 31
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

CBSSN — Hofstra at Elon

SECN — High Point at Kentucky

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Washington St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, Jacksonville, Fla.

12 p.m.

CBS — The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, El, Paso, Texas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas

ESPN2 — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Command Center)

ESPNEWS — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (All-22)

ESPNU — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (SkyCast)

SECN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Alabama Radio)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami

ESPN2 — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Command Center)

ESPNEWS — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (All-22)

ESPNU — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (SkyCast)

SECN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Georgia Radio)

HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Finland, Group A, Edmonton, Alberta

9:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Russia, Group B, Red Deer, Alberta

NBA BASKETBALL
10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at LA Lakers

TENNIS
6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage ---

