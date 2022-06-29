|(All times Eastern)
|Thursday, June 30
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah
|5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton
|CFL FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — British Columbia at Ottawa
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Baton Rouge, La.
|HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, Columbia, Md.
|HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, Columbia, Md.
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Cleveland
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Houston OR Atlanta at Philadelphia
|10 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at LA Dodgers
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
|11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
|6 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London ---
