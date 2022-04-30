|(All times Eastern)
|Sunday, May 1
|AUTO RACING
|11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
|1 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
|6 p.m.
CNBC — MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Frontera, Spain (Taped)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
|BOWLING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi at Arkansas
|2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Purdue
|3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Irvine at Long Beach St.
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse
|5:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.
|3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College
|12 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
ESPN2 — Florida at LSU
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Houston at South Florida
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Arizona St.
|6 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Final Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|8:30 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Landshut, Germany
|12:30 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Landshut, Germany
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR Boston at Baltimore (1 p.m.)
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 1
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 1
|RODEO
|2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (Taped)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings, Mont. (Taped)
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
CNBC — Premiership: Wasps at London (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese
|4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC
|9 p.m.
FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Juazeirense at Palmeiras, Third Round Leg 2 (Taped)
|10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Jamaica vs. Cuba, Round of 16, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
|USFL FOOTBALL
|2:30 p.m.
USA — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala. ---
