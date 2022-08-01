(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, August 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli U-20 Select Team vs. Auburn, Jerusalem

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at NY Yankees

9:30 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Finland vs. Germany, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada

9 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Slovakia vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada

TBT BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Tournament: Americana for Autism vs. Blue Collar U, Dayton, Ohio

TENNIS
12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at New York

NBATV — Phoenix at Connecticut

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Chicago ---

