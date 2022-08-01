|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, August 2
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli U-20 Select Team vs. Auburn, Jerusalem
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at NY Yankees
|9:30 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
|SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Finland vs. Germany, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada
|9 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Slovakia vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada
|TBT BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — TBT Tournament: Americana for Autism vs. Blue Collar U, Dayton, Ohio
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at New York
NBATV — Phoenix at Connecticut
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas at Chicago ---
