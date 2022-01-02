|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, January 3
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Towson at Drexel
|7 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra
PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona
|9 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Brooklyn
|10 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Golden State
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds ---