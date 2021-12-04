(All times Eastern)
Sunday, December 5
AHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.

NHLN — Laval at Toronto

AUTO RACING
12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

BIATHLON
5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Relay, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)

1:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)

BOBSLEDDING
10 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Altenburg, Germany (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Eastern Division Final: Hamilton at Toronto

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Western Division Final: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Mississippi St.

SECN — Georgetown at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Georgia Tech

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon St.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Xavier at Oklahoma St.

PAC-12N — California at Utah

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Wichita St.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Fordham at St. John's

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Belmont at Louisville

FS1 — Notre Dame at UConn

SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Tennessee at Virginia Tech

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John's

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Iowa

SECN — Texas at Texas A&M

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. BYU, Championship, Santa Clara, Calif.

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LUGE
6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: World Cup, Sochi, Russia (Taped)

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

NBATV — Lakeland at Memphis

5 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at G League Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Houston, Minnesota at Detroit, LA Chargers at Cincinnati

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, NY Giants at Miami, Arizona at Chicago

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Las Vegas, Jacksonville at LA Rams

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Seattle, Baltimore at Pittsburgh

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Denver at Kansas City

RUGBY
11 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Leicester (Taped)

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
4 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal

SPEED SKATING
8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: World Cup (Taped)

TENNIS
9 a.m.

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Final

10 a.m.

CBSSN — The Davis Cup: Russia vs. Croatia, Final, Madrid

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds ---

