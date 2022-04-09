|(All times Eastern)
|Sunday, April 10
|AHL HOCKEY
|4 p.m.
NHLN — Cleveland at Chicago
|AUTO RACING
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas
|3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Formula E: Round 5, Rome (Taped)
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.
|10 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of The Americas, Day 2, Austin, Texas (Taped)
|1:30 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
|2:30 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
|BOWLING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.
|2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.
|COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Baylor at Oregon
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Texas
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
|3 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at California
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — Bucknell at Lehigh
|7 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.
BTN — Maryland at Purdue
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
|3 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Arizona St. at Oregon
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto OR NY Mets at Washington
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Kay-Rod Cast)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3:45 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Brooklyn
|7 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Memphis
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at New Orleans
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: Delaware at Raptors 905
|NHL HOCKEY
|1:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Washington
|4 p.m.
TNT — Nashville at Pittsburgh
|RODEO
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Tacoma, Wash.
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier (Taped)
|2 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1, Kallang, Singapore (Taped)
|7 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City
|1:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final
|1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds ---
