(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, June 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Western

COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, First Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING
3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Shawinigan vs. Hamilton, Round Robin, Saint John, New Brunswick

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta OR Colorado at Miami

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Cleveland at Minnesota (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Chicago White Sox (8 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ABC — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

11 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team O'Toole, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team O'Toole, San Diego

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Dallas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at Seattle ---

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you