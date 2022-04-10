|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, April 11
|AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
|12 p.m.
NBATV — FAP vs. Espoir Fukash (Taped)
|COLLEGE GOLF
|7 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Florida
|MLB BASEBALL
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia
|9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR Miami at LA Angels
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Montreal
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Draft: From New York ---
