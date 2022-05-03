(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, May 4
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.

ACCN — Siena at Boston College

7 p.m.

SECN — NC A&T at South Carolina

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.

NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. FAU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

NCAA Tournament: California vs. LSU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

12 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: UT-Martin vs. Southern Cal, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M-CC at TCU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. UCLA, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly vs. Florida St., Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

5 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Grand Canyon, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Division I Selection Show

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Colorado, Quarterfinal, Tempe, Ariz.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona St., Quarterfinal, Tempe, Ariz.

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR San Diego at Cleveland

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Toronto

11 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers (10 p.m.) OR Washington at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 2

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal Leg 2

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Seattle, Final Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Washington, Semifinal

12 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic (Taped)

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds ---

