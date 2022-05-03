|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, May 4
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Siena at Boston College
|7 p.m.
SECN — NC A&T at South Carolina
|COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|10 a.m.
NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. FAU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|11 a.m.
NCAA Tournament: California vs. LSU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|12 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|1 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: UT-Martin vs. Southern Cal, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M-CC at TCU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|3 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. UCLA, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|4 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly vs. Florida St., Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|5 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Grand Canyon, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Division I Selection Show
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Colorado, Quarterfinal, Tempe, Ariz.
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona St., Quarterfinal, Tempe, Ariz.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR San Diego at Cleveland
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Toronto
|11 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers (10 p.m.) OR Washington at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 2
|10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 2
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 2
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 2
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 2
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal Leg 2
|10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Seattle, Final Leg 2
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Washington, Semifinal
|12 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic (Taped)
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds ---
