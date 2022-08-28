|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, August 29
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
BTN — Stanford at Maryland
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — West Virginia at Pittsburgh
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Oregon St.
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. Switzerland, Group A, Herning, Denmark
|MLB BASEBALL
|9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at Arizona
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y. ---
