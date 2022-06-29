(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, June 30
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton

CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Ottawa

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Baton Rouge, La.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, Columbia, Md.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, Columbia, Md.

HORSE RACING
3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Cleveland

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Houston OR Atlanta at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at LA Dodgers

TENNIS
6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London ---

