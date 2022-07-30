|(All times Eastern)
|Sunday, July 31
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
|9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 14, London
|12 p.m.
CNBC — FIM World Superbike: Round 6, Most, Czechia
|1 p.m.
CNBC — NRX: Round 2, Strängnäs, Sweden
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
|4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.
|CYCLING
|9:30 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Final Stage, 76 miles, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
|8:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|GYMNASTICS
|3 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Classic: Men's Competition, Salt Lake City
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Boston OR Kansas City at NY Yankees
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco
|SAILING
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic
|8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA Championship: England vs. Germany, Final, London
|SOFTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Finals
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final
|7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Final
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Connecticut
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at New York
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Los Angeles ---
