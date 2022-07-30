(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, July 31
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 14, London

12 p.m.

CNBC — FIM World Superbike: Round 6, Most, Czechia

1 p.m.

CNBC — NRX: Round 2, Strängnäs, Sweden

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

CYCLING
9:30 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Final Stage, 76 miles, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

GYMNASTICS
3 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Classic: Men's Competition, Salt Lake City

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Boston OR Kansas City at NY Yankees

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco

SAILING
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA Championship: England vs. Germany, Final, London

SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Finals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Final

WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Connecticut

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at New York

3 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana

7 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Los Angeles ---

