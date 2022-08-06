(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, August 7
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.

USA — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, England (Taped)

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel

FISHING
10 a.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament, South Padre Island, Texas

FITNESS
1 p.m.

CBS — The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: From Madison, Wis.

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales

8 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

12 p.m.

NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: TBD (International vs. U.S.), Final, Livermore, Calif.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Colson, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — Southeast Regional: Tennessee vs. Georgia, Warner Robins, Ga.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival: East vs. West, Marietta, Ga.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Southwest Regional: Texas East vs. Texas West, Waco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Detroit OR Washington at Philadelphia

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

RODEO
12 p.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Game of the Week, Kansas City, Mo.

1 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Day 3, Kansas City, Mo.

SENIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Senior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Lower Sussex, Del.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Valour FC

TENNIS
5 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Final

TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletics: U-20 Championships, Cali, Colombia (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ABC — Connecticut at Chicago

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle ---

