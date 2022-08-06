|(All times Eastern)
|Sunday, August 7
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
USA — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
|1:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, England (Taped)
|3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)
|10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel
|FISHING
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament, South Padre Island, Texas
|FITNESS
|1 p.m.
CBS — The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: From Madison, Wis.
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
|8 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
|12 p.m.
NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada
|6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: TBD (International vs. U.S.), Final, Livermore, Calif.
|LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Colson, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Southeast Regional: Tennessee vs. Georgia, Warner Robins, Ga.
|3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival: East vs. West, Marietta, Ga.
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Southwest Regional: Texas East vs. Texas West, Waco, Texas
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Detroit OR Washington at Philadelphia
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
|RODEO
|12 p.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Game of the Week, Kansas City, Mo.
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Day 3, Kansas City, Mo.
|SENIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Senior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Lower Sussex, Del.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Valour FC
|TENNIS
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Final
|TRACK AND FIELD
|7:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Athletics: U-20 Championships, Cali, Colombia (Taped)
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ABC — Connecticut at Chicago
|3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle ---
