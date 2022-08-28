(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, August 29
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.

BTN — Stanford at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

ACCN — West Virginia at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Oregon St.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. Switzerland, Group A, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at Arizona

TENNIS
12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y. ---

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

