|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, June 12
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)
|1 p.m.
CNBC — FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 4, Emilia-Romagna, Italy (Taped)
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis.
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
|BOWLING
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: The BVL Classic, Rockville Centre, N.Y.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Auburn, Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore.
|CYCLING
|9:30 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles (Taped)
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
|1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Final Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
|8 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Boston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at LA Angels
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CNBC — Premiership Playoffs: Northampton at Leicester, Semifinal (Taped)
|10 p.m.
FS2 — MLR Western Eliminator: San Diego at Seattle
|2 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland
|12 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Málaga, Spain
|3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: New England at Sporting KC
|SPECIAL OLYMPICS
|1 p.m.
ABC — Best Of 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
|TRACK AND FIELD
|4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York
|USFL FOOTBALL
|4 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala. ---
