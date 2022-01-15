(All times Eastern)
Sunday, January 16
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

FS1 — Butler at Villanova

1 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Wichita St.

2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Georgetown at St. John's

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton

1 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

CBSSN — Villanova at Marquette

FS1 — Indiana at Purdue

PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah

3 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPNU — South Florida at UCF

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Arkansas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

CBSSN — American U. at Bucknell

5 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan at Maryland

SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at Florida

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE WRESTLING
4 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Illinois

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Penn St.

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Geico Showcase: Westtown (Pa.) vs. Gill St. Bernards (N.J.), Springfield, Mass.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Geico Showcase: Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), Springfield, Mass.

HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

NBATV — Salt Lake City at Birmingham

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.

CBS — NFC Wild Card Playoff: San Francisco at Dallas

NICK — NFC Wild Card Playoff: San Francisco at Dallas

8:15 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Pittsburgh at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Washington

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
6 p.m.

FS2 — Playoff: Indios de Mayagüez vs. Criollos de Caguas, Final Game 2

RODEO
3 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped)

RUGBY
3 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Ulster at Northampton (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9:30 a.m.

CNBC — FASL: Reading at Arsenal

TENNIS
7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia ---

