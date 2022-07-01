|(All times Eastern)
|Saturday, July 2
|3ICE HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — Week 3: Team Mullen vs. Team Carbonneau, Team LeClair vs. Team Fuhr, Team Trottier vs. Team Murphy, Grand Rapids, Mich.
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Richmond
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
|8:20 a.m.
ESPN2 — W Series: Round 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
|9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
|11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Marrakesh E-Prix, Round 10, Marrakesh, Morocco
|12 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
|2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
|3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich.
|8 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Conn.
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Week 3: Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3's vs. Tri State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, Dallas
|CFL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montreal at Saskatchewan
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark
|1 p.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark (Taped)
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego
|LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — World Championship: U.S. vs. Australia, Opening Round, Towson, Md.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 276 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|8 p.m.
ABC — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
ESPN — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1)
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Seattle
|7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at LA Dodgers
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Miami, San Francisco
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento at Golden State
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
|1 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
|TRACK AND FIELD
|1 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm (Taped)
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Chicago
|3 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special ---
|Sunday, July 3
|AUTO RACING
|9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Lenovo British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
|3 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Ontario, Canada
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 113 miles, Vejle to Sønderborg, Denmark
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Tampa Bay at Toronto
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Philadelphia
ESPN2 — St. Louis at Philadelphia (Kay-Rod Cast)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Sacramento, San Francisco
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: LA Lakers at Golden State
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC
|7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: TBD, Final, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
|8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville FC at Orlando
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
|1 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
|6 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
|USFL FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, Championship, Canton, Ohio
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Connecticut
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Atlanta
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Los Angeles ---
