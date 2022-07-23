(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, July 24
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

3 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Week 6: Tri State vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Power vs. Aliens, Bivouac vs. Killer 3's, Dallas

CYCLING
10 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France

3 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Stage 1, 51 miles, Paris (Eiffel Tower) to Champs-Élysées, France (Taped)

GOLF
3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

9 a.m.

CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

4 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game: American vs. National, Kokomo, Ind.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Cannons vs. Archers, Fairfield, Conn.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Chrome vs. Waterdogs, Fairfield, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.

MLBN — The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at NY Mets

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy

6 a.m. (Monday)

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Gamba Osaka, Suita, Japan

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7:45 p.m.

FS2 — The America Cup: Chile vs. Venezuela, Fifth-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia

TBT BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Dayton Regional: Athletics Miami vs. TMT, Round of 64, Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia Regional: Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, Round of 64, Charleston, W.V.

TENNIS
5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Final

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta Open Women's Exhibition

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 10 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

9 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 10 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Seattle

X GAMES
1 p.m.

ABC — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California ---

