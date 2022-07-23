|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, July 24
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
|3 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Week 6: Tri State vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Power vs. Aliens, Bivouac vs. Killer 3's, Dallas
|CYCLING
|10 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France
|3 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Stage 1, 51 miles, Paris (Eiffel Tower) to Champs-Élysées, France (Taped)
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
|9 a.m.
CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
|12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|4 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — The Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game: American vs. National, Kokomo, Ind.
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Cannons vs. Archers, Fairfield, Conn.
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Chrome vs. Waterdogs, Fairfield, Conn.
|MLB BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
MLBN — The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
|7 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at NY Mets
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy
|6 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Gamba Osaka, Suita, Japan
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|7:45 p.m.
FS2 — The America Cup: Chile vs. Venezuela, Fifth-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia
|TBT BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Dayton Regional: Athletics Miami vs. TMT, Round of 64, Dayton, Ohio
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Virginia Regional: Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, Round of 64, Charleston, W.V.
|TENNIS
|5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Final
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final
|7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta Open Women's Exhibition
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds
|TRACK AND FIELD
|8 p.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 10 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
|9 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Day 10 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Indiana
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Seattle
|X GAMES
|1 p.m.
ABC — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.