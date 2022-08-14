(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, August 15
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team (France), Paris

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Switzerland, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

10 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Sweden, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at Cleveland (Game 1)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Chicago White Sox

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool

TENNIS
11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds ---

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you