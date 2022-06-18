(All times Eastern)
Sunday, June 19
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.

CNBC — Nitro RX: Round 1, Lydden Hill, Canterbury, United Kingdom (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany (Taped)

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Texas, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF
10 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Boston

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston

RUGBY (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

FS1 — MLR Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England

SAILING
3 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 2, Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC

SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego

TENNIS
6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

USA — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at New York

2 p.m.

CBS — Connecticut at Washington

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas ---

