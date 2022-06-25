|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, June 26
|AUTO RACING
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)
|2 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
|2:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The TT Assen Grand Prix, Assen, Netherlands (Taped)
|3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio
|5 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
|6 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
ESPNU — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (UmpCast)
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Boston at Cleveland
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Atlanta
ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at Atlanta (Kay-Rod Cast)
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6
|SOCCER (BOY'S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESNPU — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, Orlando, Fla.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ABC — NY Red Bulls at LA FC
|3:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Canada, Round of 16, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
|6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union
|8:20 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs. Dominican Republic, Round of 16, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
|10:20 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Round of 16, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
|SWIMMING
|12 p.m.
NBC — FINA: The World Aquatics Championships, Budapest, Hungary (Taped)
|TENNIS
|6 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
|TRACK AND FIELD
|4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 1, Eugene, Ore.
|5 p.m.
USA — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 2, Eugene, Ore.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Chicago ---
