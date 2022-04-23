(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 24
AHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.

NHLN — Belleville at Toronto

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia (Taped)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia (Taped)

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

5 p.m.

CNBC — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Atlanta (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)

BOWLING
12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama

ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Northwestern

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Jackson St. Spring Game: From Jackson, Miss.

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, St. Simons Island, Ga.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan

ESPNU — LSU at Georgia

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon

7 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Athens, Ga.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)
4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Gainesville, Fla.

CYCLING
10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, Liège to Liège, 159.6 miles, Liège, Belgium

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
9:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Germany vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at NY Yankees (1:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona

7 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

RODEO
1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: New England at Rugby New York

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC

5 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

CNBC — FASL: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur (Taped)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, Group C

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala. ---

