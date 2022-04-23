|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, April 24
|AHL HOCKEY
|4 p.m.
NHLN — Belleville at Toronto
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia (Taped)
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia (Taped)
|10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)
|3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|5 p.m.
CNBC — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)
|6:30 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Atlanta (Taped)
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)
|BOWLING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama
ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia
|3 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Northwestern
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Jackson St. Spring Game: From Jackson, Miss.
|COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, St. Simons Island, Ga.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan
ESPNU — LSU at Georgia
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon
|7 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
|9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.
|COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Athens, Ga.
|COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)
|4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Gainesville, Fla.
|CYCLING
|10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, Liège to Liège, 159.6 miles, Liège, Belgium
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
|7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|9:30 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany
|1:30 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Germany vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at NY Yankees (1:30 p.m.)
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4
|7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4
|NHL HOCKEY
|4 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
|RODEO
|1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: New England at Rugby New York
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool
|1 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC
|5 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati
|7:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna
|10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
CNBC — FASL: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur (Taped)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, Group C
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Finals
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds
|USFL FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
NBC — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala. ---
