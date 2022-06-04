(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, June 5
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Detroit Grand Prix, Raceway on Belle Isle, Detroit

5:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premi Monster Energy, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road America, Plymouth, Wis. (Taped)

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (Taped)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ernee, France (Taped)

12 a.m. (Monday)

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ernee, France (Taped)

BOWLING
1 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: The St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open, Seminole, Fla.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Arlington, Wash.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

1 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

4 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.

ABC — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City

CYCLING
12 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1, La Voulte-sur-Rhône to Beauchastel, 119.3 miles (Taped)

FISHING
8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake, Counce, Tenn.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Final Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses - Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

1 p.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Final Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa

3 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Final Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Boston at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: San Marino vs. Malta, Group N, Serravalle, San Marino

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Ukraine, Playoff Final, Cardiff, Wales

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland, Group J, Larnaca, Cyprus

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Spain, Group B, Prague, Czech Republic

5 p.m.

FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, Kansas City, Kan.

7 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Panama, Vancouver, B.C.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS
12 p.m.

ABC — Special Olympics U.S. Games: Opening Ceremony, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)

SWIMMING
4 p.m.

CNBC — TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Day 2, Mission Viejo, Calif. (Taped)

TENNIS
5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris

9 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATL: The Music City Track Carnival, Nashville, Tenn.

2 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d'Athletisme, Rabat, Morocco

USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

FOX — Michigan vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham ---

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you