|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, June 5
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Detroit Grand Prix, Raceway on Belle Isle, Detroit
|5:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premi Monster Energy, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)
|6 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road America, Plymouth, Wis. (Taped)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (Taped)
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ernee, France (Taped)
|12 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ernee, France (Taped)
|BOWLING
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: The St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open, Seminole, Fla.
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Arlington, Wash.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
|1 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
|4 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
|7 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|3 p.m.
ABC — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Oklahoma City
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City
|CYCLING
|12 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1, La Voulte-sur-Rhône to Beauchastel, 119.3 miles (Taped)
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake, Counce, Tenn.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Final Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses - Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
|1 p.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Final Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.
|2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa
|3 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Final Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Boston at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 2
|NHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 3
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: San Marino vs. Malta, Group N, Serravalle, San Marino
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Ukraine, Playoff Final, Cardiff, Wales
|11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland, Group J, Larnaca, Cyprus
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Spain, Group B, Prague, Czech Republic
|5 p.m.
FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, Kansas City, Kan.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Panama, Vancouver, B.C.
|SPECIAL OLYMPICS
|12 p.m.
ABC — Special Olympics U.S. Games: Opening Ceremony, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)
|SWIMMING
|4 p.m.
CNBC — TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Day 2, Mission Viejo, Calif. (Taped)
|TENNIS
|5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris
|9 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
|TRACK AND FIELD
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATL: The Music City Track Carnival, Nashville, Tenn.
|2 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d'Athletisme, Rabat, Morocco
|USFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
FOX — Michigan vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham ---
