(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, August 1
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Houston

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Colorado at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Finland vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada

9 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada

TENNIS
12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds ---

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you