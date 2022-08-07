(All times Eastern)
Monday, August 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Senior Men's National Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.

ESPN — New England Regional: Maine vs. Massachusetts, Bristol, Conn.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Southeast Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Metro Regional: New York vs. Connecticut, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Southwest Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas

5 p.m.

ESPN — West Regional: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: Indiana vs. TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Northwest Regional: Washington vs. Idaho, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Seattle (10:10 p.m.)

TENNIS
11 a.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Dallas ---

