|Monday, August 8
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Senior Men's National Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|9 a.m.
ESPN — New England Regional: Maine vs. Massachusetts, Bristol, Conn.
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Southeast Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Metro Regional: New York vs. Connecticut, Bristol, Conn.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Southwest Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas
|5 p.m.
ESPN — West Regional: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, San Bernardino, Calif.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: Indiana vs. TBD, Whitestown, Ind.
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Northwest Regional: Washington vs. Idaho, San Bernardino, Calif.
|MLB BASEBALL
|9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Seattle (10:10 p.m.)
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Dallas ---
