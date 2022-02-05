|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, February 6
|AUTO RACING
|3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — AMA Arenacross: Round 6, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles
|BOWLING
|5 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The U.S. Open, Indianapolis
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
|1 p.m.
CBS — Maryland at Ohio St.
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St.
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego St.
ESPNU — Washington at Stanford
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Kentucky
ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida
FOX — Tennessee at UConn
|1 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Georgia
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona
|3 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Virginia
ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Michigan
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|12 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn. St.
|FUTSAL (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — UEFA Euro: Portugal vs. Russia, Final, Amsterdam (Taped)
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|6 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped)
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at Denver
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at LA Clippers
|NFL FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
ABC — Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas
ESPN — Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas
|RODEO
|12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Milwaukee (Taped)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, Championship Round, Milwaukee (Taped)
|RUGBY
|3 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: France vs. Italy, First Round, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic F.C. at Motherwell F.C.
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian F.C. at Rangers F.C.
|11:20 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Jazira at Al Hilal, Second Round
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|7:30 a.m.
CNBC — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea
|TRACK AND FIELD
|12 p.m.
NBC — Indoor Track and Field: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Finals
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds ---