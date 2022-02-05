(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, February 6
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles

6 p.m.

CBSSN — AMA Arenacross: Round 6, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles

BOWLING
5 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The U.S. Open, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

1 p.m.

CBS — Maryland at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego St.

ESPNU — Washington at Stanford

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Kentucky

ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida

FOX — Tennessee at UConn

1 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona

3 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Michigan

COLLEGE WRESTLING
12 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn. St.

FUTSAL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — UEFA Euro: Portugal vs. Russia, Final, Amsterdam (Taped)

GOLF
3:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

6 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped)

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Denver

6 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas

9 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.

ABC — Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

ESPN — Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

RODEO
12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Milwaukee (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, Championship Round, Milwaukee (Taped)

RUGBY
3 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: France vs. Italy, First Round, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic F.C. at Motherwell F.C.

11 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian F.C. at Rangers F.C.

11:20 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Jazira at Al Hilal, Second Round

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7:30 a.m.

CNBC — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea

TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.

NBC — Indoor Track and Field: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds ---

