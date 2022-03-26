(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, March 27
AUTO RACING
12:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

ESPNEWS — Virginia at Wake Forest

SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

3 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Kansas, Elite Eight, Chicago

5 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: St. Peter's vs. North Carolina, Elite Eight, Philadelphia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. South Carolina, Elite Eight, Greensboro, N.C.

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Stanford, Elite Eight, Spokane, Wash.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota vs. W. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Worcester, Mass.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Quinnipiac vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Allentown, Pa.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 South Invitational: Washington vs. California, Tucson, Ariz.

12 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 South Invitational: Stanford vs. Utah, Tucson, Ariz.

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 South Invitational: California vs. Oregon, Tucson, Ariz.

2:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 South Invitational: Washington vs. Southern Cal, Tucson, Ariz.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Rutgers

7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Clemson

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — Tennessee at Florida

3 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

7 p.m.

ESPNU — UCLA at Washington

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Semifinals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Finals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JTBC Classic, Final Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif.

HORSE RACING
3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Charlotte at Brooklyn

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

NBATV — Fort Wayne at Maine

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Grand Rapids at Wisconsin

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at NY Islanders

POLO (MEN'S)
10 p.m.

ESPNEWS — USPA: Park Place vs. Pilot, Gold Cup Final, Wellington, Fla. (Taped)

RODEO
12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Kubota Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

CNBC — Premiership: Leicester at Exeter (Taped)

SAILING
5 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Mubadala U.S. Grand Prix, San Francisco (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland

7 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Qualifier - CONCACAF: U.S. vs. Panama, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

NBC — FASL: Everton at Manchester United (Taped)

TENNIS
11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds ---

