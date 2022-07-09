(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, July 10
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

7 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

CBS — Week 4: Trilogy vs. Aliens, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies, Ball Hogs vs. Tri State, Dallas

BOWLING
1 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup Finals, Portland, Maine

CYCLING
8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Aigle (Switzerland) to Châtel, France

GOLF
10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

12 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at NY Mets OR Washington at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 MLB All-Star Selection Show

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

ESPN2 — NY Yankees at Boston (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Indiana vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Chicago vs. New York, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Washington vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Denver vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Golden State vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Memphis, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Charlotte vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Belgium vs. Iceland, Group D, Sheffield, England

TENNIS
9 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Cameron Norrie vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, London

12 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP: Wimbledon, Cameron Norrie vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, London (Taped)

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ABC — WNBA All-Star Game: Team Stewart vs. Team Wilson, Chicago

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — PRO National Championship: Minnesota vs. Boston, Canton, Ohio ---

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you