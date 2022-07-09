|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, July 10
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
|7 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (Taped)
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
CBS — Week 4: Trilogy vs. Aliens, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies, Ball Hogs vs. Tri State, Dallas
|BOWLING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup Finals, Portland, Maine
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Aigle (Switzerland) to Châtel, France
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|12 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at NY Mets OR Washington at Atlanta
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2022 MLB All-Star Selection Show
|7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
ESPN2 — NY Yankees at Boston (Kay-Rod Cast)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Indiana vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas
|3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Chicago vs. New York, Las Vegas
|5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Washington vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Denver vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Golden State vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Memphis, Las Vegas
|9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Charlotte vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Belgium vs. Iceland, Group D, Sheffield, England
|TENNIS
|9 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Cameron Norrie vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, London
|12 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London
|3 p.m.
ABC — ATP: Wimbledon, Cameron Norrie vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, London (Taped)
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ABC — WNBA All-Star Game: Team Stewart vs. Team Wilson, Chicago
|WOMEN'S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — PRO National Championship: Minnesota vs. Boston, Canton, Ohio ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.