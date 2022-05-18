|Adv21
|Saturday, May 28
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast
|2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Port Adelaide
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
|10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
|5:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit
|7 p.m.
FOX — TBA
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
TNT — Conference Final: TBD
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Final, Saint-Denis, France
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Paris
|TRACK AND FIELD
|4:30 p.m.
NBC — IAAF Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
|USFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
USA — TBA, Birmingham, Ala.
|9 p.m.
FS1 — TBA, Birmingham, Ala. ---
|Sunday, May 29
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — The California Trials Invitational
|6 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Baltimore
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
|2 p.m.
GCBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
|4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
|6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:40 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Final: TBD
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: TBA
|USFL FOOTBALL
|2 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Atlanta ---
