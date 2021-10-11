(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, October 12
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

ACCN — Davidson at Virginia Tech

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4

9 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at Washington

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifying: Denmark vs. Austria, Group F, Copenhagen, Denmark

TENNIS
1 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Third Round; WTA Round of 16 ---

