|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, October 12
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Davidson at Virginia Tech
BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana
|MLB BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4
|9 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, Game 4
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Toronto at Washington
|10:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
|10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifying: Denmark vs. Austria, Group F, Copenhagen, Denmark
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Third Round; WTA Round of 16 ---