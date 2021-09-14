|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, September 15
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4 p.m.
GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational: Final Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia St. at Clemson
ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at Detroit OR Miami at Washington
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Toronto
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Joined in Progress) OR NY Yankees at Baltimore
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at LA Dodgers
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal Leg 2
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Connecticut ---