|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, October 3
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)
|2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped)
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 11 & 12, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped)
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
|7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Stanford
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
ESPNU — Arkansas at Georgia
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
|3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Florida
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia
ESPNU — Alabama at Auburn
|4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Nebraska
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington
|CYCLING
|9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris Roubaix 2021, Compiègne to Roubaix, 160.3 miles (Taped)
|FUTSAL
|10:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Kazakhstan, 3rd-Place Match, Kaunas, Lithuania
|12:50 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Portugal, Final, Kaunas, Lithuania
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
TBS — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Buffalo, Indianapolis at Miami, Cleveland at Minnesota, Tennessee at NY Jets, Kansas City at Philadelphia
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at Dallas, NY Giants at New Orleans
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Denver, Pittsburgh at Green Bay
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at New England
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver
|RODEO
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, San Antonio (Taped)
|RUGBY
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney, Final, Milton, Australia
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
|2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Portland
|8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy
|TENNIS
|9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Final
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — Chicago-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals
|6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Final
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3
|3 p.m.
ABC — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3 ---