|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, October 11
|EQUESTRIAN
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FEI: The World Cup of Jumping, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)
|MARATHON
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — The Boston Marathon: From Boston
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 4 (If Necessary)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 4
|9:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, Game 3
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Brooklyn at Philadelphia
|10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at LA Clippers
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Indianapolis at Baltimore
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Third Round ---