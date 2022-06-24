(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 25
3ICE HOCKEY
5 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 2: Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, Denver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood

AUTO RACING
12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

6 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va.

BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Week 2: Tri State vs. 3's Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs, Chicago

CFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

FISHING
10 a.m.

CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic, Miramar Beach, Fla.

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Saint John vs. Shawinigan, Round Robin, Saint John, New Brunswick

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Texas

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Minnesota OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta

10 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels

RUGBY (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

FOX — MLR Playoff: Rugby New York vs. Seattle, Championship, Harrison, N.J.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver

SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs Team Fischer, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs Team Fischer, San Diego

TENNIS
7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals

TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, Eugene, Ore.

USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.

FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

8 p.m.

NBC — USFL Playoff: New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Las Vegas ---

Sunday, June 26
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)

2 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The TT Assen Grand Prix, Assen, Netherlands (Taped)

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

5 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

6 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

ESPNU — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (Ump Cam)

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Boston at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Atlanta

ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at Atlanta (Kay-Rod Cast)

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (BOY'S)
11:30 a.m.

ESNPU — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

ABC — NY Red Bulls at LA FC

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union

SWIMMING
12 p.m.

NBC — FINA: The World Aquatics Championships, Budapest, Hungary (Taped)

TENNIS
6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 1, Eugene, Ore.

5 p.m.

USA — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 2, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Chicago ---

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you