|Saturday, June 25
|3ICE HOCKEY
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Week 2: Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, Denver
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
|1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
|3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
|6 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.
|8 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va.
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Week 2: Tri State vs. 3's Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs, Chicago
|CFL FOOTBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Final: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
|FISHING
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic, Miramar Beach, Fla.
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Saint John vs. Shawinigan, Round Robin, Saint John, New Brunswick
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights), Las Vegas
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Texas
|7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Minnesota OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
FOX — MLR Playoff: Rugby New York vs. Seattle, Championship, Harrison, N.J.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford
|3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle
|5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver
|SOFTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs Team Fischer, San Diego
|9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs Team Fischer, San Diego
|TENNIS
|7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals
|TRACK AND FIELD
|4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, Eugene, Ore.
|USFL FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio
|8 p.m.
NBC — USFL Playoff: New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas
|10 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Las Vegas ---
|Sunday, June 26
|AUTO RACING
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)
|2 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
|2:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The TT Assen Grand Prix, Assen, Netherlands (Taped)
|3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio
|5 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
|6 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
ESPNU — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (Ump Cam)
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Boston at Cleveland
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Atlanta
ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at Atlanta (Kay-Rod Cast)
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6 (If Necessary)
|SOCCER (BOY'S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESNPU — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, Orlando, Fla.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ABC — NY Red Bulls at LA FC
|6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union
|SWIMMING
|12 p.m.
NBC — FINA: The World Aquatics Championships, Budapest, Hungary (Taped)
|TENNIS
|6 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
|TRACK AND FIELD
|4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 1, Eugene, Ore.
|5 p.m.
USA — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 2, Eugene, Ore.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Chicago ---
