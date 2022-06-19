(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 20
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Auburn vs. Stanford, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at NY Mets

8 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3

SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Gibson, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Gibson, San Diego

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds ---

