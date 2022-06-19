|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, June 20
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Auburn vs. Stanford, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at NY Mets
|8 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3
|SOFTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Gibson, San Diego
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Gibson, San Diego
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.