|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, March 27
|AUTO RACING
|12:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
ESPNEWS — Virginia at Wake Forest
SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
|3 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Kansas, Elite Eight, Chicago
|5 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: St. Peter's vs. North Carolina, Elite Eight, Philadelphia
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. South Carolina, Elite Eight, Greensboro, N.C.
|9 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Stanford, Elite Eight, Spokane, Wash.
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota vs. W. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Worcester, Mass.
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Quinnipiac vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Allentown, Pa.
|COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 South Invitational: Washington vs. California, Tucson, Ariz.
|12 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 South Invitational: Stanford vs. Utah, Tucson, Ariz.
|1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 South Invitational: California vs. Oregon, Tucson, Ariz.
|2:15 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 South Invitational: Washington vs. Southern Cal, Tucson, Ariz.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Rutgers
|7 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Clemson
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech
ESPNU — Tennessee at Florida
|3 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan
|4 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — UCLA at Washington
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
|10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Semifinals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Finals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
|5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JTBC Classic, Final Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Charlotte at Brooklyn
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
NBATV — Fort Wayne at Maine
|3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Grand Rapids at Wisconsin
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
TNT — Tampa Bay at NY Islanders
|POLO (MEN'S)
|10 p.m.
ESPNEWS — USPA: Park Place vs. Pilot, Gold Cup Final, Wellington, Fla. (Taped)
|RODEO
|12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Kubota Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped)
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
CNBC — Premiership: Leicester at Exeter (Taped)
|SAILING
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Mubadala U.S. Grand Prix, San Francisco (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland
|7 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Qualifier - CONCACAF: U.S. vs. Panama, Orlando, Fla.
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
NBC — FASL: Everton at Manchester United (Taped)
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds ---
